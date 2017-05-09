Ex-CIA operative, author puts New Mexico home on the market
SANTA FE, N.M. — Former CIA operative, author and activist Valerie Plame Wilson is selling her home in New Mexico.
Sotheby's International Realty has the gated compound on the market for $2.1 million. It's in an affluent
County records show the property is owned by Plame and her husband, Joe Wilson, a former ambassador.
Plame confirmed Friday that the home is for sale but said they are "absolutely not leaving New Mexico." She and her family have lived in Santa Fe for about a decade.
In 2003, Plame was exposed as a CIA operative by officials of the George W. Bush administration in an effort to discredit her husband, who had criticized the decision to invade Iraq.
According to the listing , the family's 4,609-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 11 fireplaces, custom bookcases and niches for displaying art. It was decorated by Los Angeles designer Thomas Callaway.
Aside from views of the surrounding Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the property has solar panels, a rain catchment system and a guest house.
