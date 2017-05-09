RIGHT AT HOME: New pedestal sinks are perches with panache

If you've got a powder room, chances are there's a pedestal sink in it. The lavatory perches have long been the go-to option for small bathrooms, and even for full-size spaces where a less imposing fixture is desired.

The simple bowl-on-a-stick concept has been given some imaginative rethinking in recent bath collections, and some are downright statement pieces.

Designers are experimenting with materials like stone, metal and wood, and coming up with interesting textural compositions.

Some pedestal sinks resemble works of art, with elaborate painted motifs, or sculptural silhouettes.

Kallista's Papion pedestal sink has a bow-tie silhouette; in black with a white sink, it's got a men's dress-wear look, and in solid white, its spare modernity is no less elegant. Barbara Barry's transitional-style Tuxedo sink for Kallista features an ample sink surround for soaps and hand towels. (www.kallista.com )

Those looking for a more traditional style might appreciate Kohler's Prairie Flowers or English Trellis pedestal sinks. Both have a painted floral pattern that would look pretty in a garden-themed powder room or girls' bathroom. (www.kohler.com )

The totem shape is emerging as a trend. In some, the sink and base become one, so the fixture resembles a ceramic bongo drum; Hastings Tile & Bath has an attractive one that comes in a range of finishes, including metallics and patterns.

Also at Hastings, a striking Tulip pedestal, available in Ferrari red, or gold or silver leaf. (www.hastingstilebath.com )

In Stone Forest's organic contemporary collection, columns of basalt are honed or left natural, and vessels are mounted atop. The fixtures can be had as one, two or three columns, so the sink can rest on one while the others are landing zones for towels and toiletries. (www.stoneforest.com )

Luxury bath company Maison Valentina used the effect of a rock slab cracking after being frozen to create the Lapiaz pedestal sink. A column of mirrored aluminum is run through with a sliver of burnished gold lacquer, and a freeform, gold-toned aluminum sink rests on top.

The studio's Newton pedestal sink is crafted of hand-cast brass spheres that are forged and stacked, then given a coat of inky black lacquer; a gold sink nestles inside the structure like a celestial bird bath. (www.maisonvalentina.net )

Inbani's Tambo integrates the washbasin into a wall-mounted column, and then there's a portable, recessed storage base with one or two shelves that can be had in a range of colours , creating a sleek, minimalist fixture. (www.inbani.com )

Customize your bath by selecting slim or curvy glass, nickel or brass legs, and then adding an interesting sink; Waterworks and Urban Archaeology have options. (www.waterworks.com ; www.urbanarchaeology.com )

Storage can be an issue with these vanity-less sinks, but Seattle-based professional organizer Annie Traurig has some suggestions. Etageres, slanted ladders and even dressers can do the job of stowing toiletries and other supplies, while adding personality.

No room on the floor? A little vertical space may be all you need; just get creative.

"Start by installing small floating wall shelves," says Traurig. "I'm telling you, you'll marvel at the wonders of a small slab of wood screwed onto your wall."

Ronbow's Pebble sink, designed by French designer Ora Ito, doesn't have a base but mounts to the wall, along with matching mirrors — all crafted in a free-form, organic pebble shape with a wood-like finish and an integrated, solid-surface white sink. (www.ronbow.com )