Romania minister: State can't afford high parent leave pay
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's
Olguta Vasilescu said Tuesday that about 3,500 Romanians were receiving 5,000 to 10,000 lei ($1,200 to $3,400) a month in parental leave pay and about 600 were getting more than 10,000 lei.
Vasilescu suggests a limit of 8,000 lei ($1,920) per month.
She said: "The state is being defrauded, which is something we certainly can't accept."
A March 2016 law called for the state to pay one parent per family 85
