Christie's: Global sales of luxury homes cooled in 2016
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Global luxury home sales cooled off in 2016 for the second consecutive year, even with a record number of homes selling for more than $100 million.
A report released Wednesday by Christie's International Real Estate shows that sales of homes priced at $1 million or more edged up about 1
That represents a sharp slowdown from 2015, when luxury home sales climbed 8
Despite the sluggish sales growth, Christie's says luxury home prices continued to rise last year, increasing about 2
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!