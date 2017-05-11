Life

Are you cheating on your gym membership?

Women participate in a fitness class lead by Kira Stokes, center, at NYSC Lab in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Some of the largest big box gyms including Equinox, Crunch and New York Sports Club, are opening small studios with high-end amenities, 'it' trainers and specialized workouts where consumers can pay per class in an effort to compete with boutiques. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Some of the largest big box gyms, including Equinox, Crunch and New York Sports Club, are opening small studios with high-end amenities, "it" trainers and specialized workouts where consumers can pay per class in an effort to compete with boutiques.

Big box gyms, which make their money off recurring monthly memberships, are seizing opportunities in the boutique market where consumers are willing to pay between $25 and $35 for a single spinning or yoga class.

Equinox says its new offering, called Project, in New York's trendy NoLita neighbourhood , has classes in everything from high-intensity interval training to yoga for $35 each. The enterprise promotes rising fitness stars, encouraging them to create passion projects and work with other trainers to form unique mash-ups like a dance-pilates hybrid.

