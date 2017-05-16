Planting a natural dye garden can be easy and inexpensive
A
A
Share via Email
As interest in eco-friendly products and methods grows, it's no surprise that many artists and other creative types are planting natural dye gardens.
Low-cost and easy to grow, dye gardens can be planted just about anywhere. Over the centuries, popular plants used for dyes included indigo, madder and saffron. Tree tannins, lichen and fungi, as well as flowers, leaves, stems and even roots were also transformed into dyes.
Brian Parker of Home Depot says several plants easily grown in a home garden can produce lovely dyes, and he recommends experimenting with hues.
"Combining plants like hibiscus and lavender will yield richer
Chris Dalziel is a gardener, homesteader and fiber artist in Greenwood, British Columbia.
"I recommend planning your garden around both perennials and annuals, with a thought to the
"Aim to have the three primary
Chamomile, yarrow, goldenrod and coreopsis all yield different shades of yellow. "By planning for several yellows, you'll also have many greens and oranges to choose from," Dalziel says. (www.joybileefarm.com )
Owyn Ruck and Visnja Popovic, co-founders of New York's Textile Arts Center, say the main thing is to plant what's native to your area, so do some research. Not only are plants more likely to thrive in their native environment, but their
Plants also may produce different dye quantities at various points in their life cycles.
Good books on the gardening, foraging and actual dye-making experience include Ruck and Popovic's "The Textile Artist's Studio Handbook" (Quarry, 2012); Kristine Vejar's "The Modern Natural Dyer: A Comprehensive Guide to Dyeing Silk, Wool, Linen and Cotton at Home" (Abrams, 2015); and Chris McLaughlin's "A Garden to Dye For" (St. Lynn's Press, 2014).
Vejar, of Oakland, California, discusses unusual non-flower natural dyes like onion, rhubarb and eucalyptus. McLaughlin, who also lives in Northern California, includes vegetables, such as black beans, red cabbage and beets.
Making dye from plants generally requires chopping them up, adding water and boiling them. Wear rubber gloves, and do your research before experimenting. Natural fibers like silk, cotton, wool and muslin take dye most successfully.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax advocate says it feels like African Nova Scotian votes 'don't even matter' in Nova Scotia election
-
'Truly exceptional': From the oilsands emerges the best-preserved armoured dinosaur ever found
-
Why North Americans just don't get the appeal of Brigitte Macron
-
Scientists find 38 million pieces of trash on uninhabited Pacific island
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!