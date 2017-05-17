In reversal, radio host Alex Jones apologizes to Chobani
BOISE, Idaho — Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he has settled a lawsuit filed by Greek yogurt giant Chobani, reversing course from previous claims that he would never back down in the defamation case.
Jones read a brief statement at the end of his radio show Wednesday saying he had retracted previous stories and tweets about Chobani.
Chobani had argued in its lawsuit that Jones and his InfoWars
Jones added that he regretted mischaracterizing Chobani, its employees and the people of Twin Falls.
