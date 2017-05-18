1 in 6 newlywed spouses are of different race or ethnicity
WASHINGTON — A new study says that 1 in 6 people who married in 2015 wed someone of a difference race or ethnicity, the highest proportion in American history.
The figures released Thursday come from a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.
Overall, 1 in 10 people — or 11 million — in the United States have spouses of a different race or ethnicity.
Before then, marriages between people of different races and ethnicities were illegal in many states.
