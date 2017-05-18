New Jersey student dies as a result of the choking game
A
A
Share via Email
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A New Jersey school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.
The Home News Tribune (http://mycj.co/2rueXfX ) reports Bernards Township Schools Superintendent Nick Markarian wrote to parents that the student engaged in a game that is also known as space monkey, the fainting game or flatliner.
Participants seek to achieve euphoria by briefly stopping oxygen from reaching the brain.
The superintendent recommended that parents talk to their children and review the search history of their media devices.
The name and age of the student who died was not released.
___
Information from: Home News Tribune (East Brunswick, N.J.) , http://www.mycentraljersey.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!