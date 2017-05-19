Payback: Blind woman nurses sick guide horse back to health
DELMAR, N.Y. — A blind woman helped for years by her mini guide horse is now returning the
Retired teacher Ann Edie and her husband drained more than $30,000 from their retirement nest egg to get the hip-high horse named Panda a life-saving operation after she suffered a serious intestinal blockage. Horse lovers who follow a blog about Panda's training have also kicked in more than $11,000 to help defray costs.
Now, Edie and her fuzzy black-and-white companion are back on the streets of their Albany, New York, suburb as Panda trots down the road to recovery.
Edie got Panda from a breeder in 2001. A trainer taught her such tasks as fetching house keys and walking safely along busy streets.
