Pennsylvania woman makes dress from Starburst candy wrappers
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has made a dress from more than 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers given to her by her high school sweetheart-turned-husband.
Emily Seilhamer is an artist and upcycler — meaning she recycles items by creating new things out of them.
The Mount Joy Township woman posted a picture of her dress last week on her Facebook page , Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer.
Seilhamer met her husband, Malachi, when he offered her a pack of Starburst, his
Seilhamer tells WPMT-TV (http://bit.ly/2qysiWM ) that "anyone's an artist if they're willing to try."
No cavities resulted from the making of this dress.
Information from: WPMT-TV, http://www.fox43.com
