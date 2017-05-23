Life

Cohousing puts the emphasis on neighbourhood

Cohousing is becoming a popular option for people looking to own their own home but be part of a community.

What exactly is it? Cohousing is a community-focused living arrangement where residents share space, chores and fellowship. Fans say these neighbourhoods can ease the transition for people moving to a new city. Or they can help seniors age in place by providing a steady stream of neighbours .

Newberry Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one example. The development is pedestrian-friendly. What you see walking through the neighbourhood is porches and front doors. It's built to foster accidental interactions between neighbours . There are weekly dinners in the clubhouse and neighbours sign up for a turn to cook.

At some developments, neighbours share yard work or childcare duties. As with a condominium, residents pay into an association fund for common-space upkeep.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...