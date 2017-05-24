Federal financial aid official resigns before House hearing
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A senior Education Department official in charge of managing federal student aid has resigned ahead of a House hearing.
James Runcie submitted his resignation late Tuesday. No reason was given.
Runcie was chief operating officer for federal student aid and an Obama administration holdover. He had been scheduled to testify at a congressional hearing Thursday.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, says it was disappointing that "Runcie would rather resign than testify." He says under Runcie's leadership at the department, "federal student aid systems are less secure, performance has suffered and improper payments have increased.
Runcie could not be immediately reached for comment.
His resignation comes as the Trump administration is proposing in its 2018 budget reductions in federal financial aid programs.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!