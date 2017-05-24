Highest-paid female CEO? IBM's Rometty tops Yahoo's Mayer
These are the 10 highest-paid women CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
___
1. Virginia Rometty
International Business Machines Corp.
$32.3 million
Change: Up 63
___
2. Marissa Mayer
Yahoo Inc.
$27.4 million
Change: Down 24
___
3. Indra Nooyi
Pepsico Inc.
$25.2 million
Change: Up 13
___
4. Mary Barra
General Motors Co.
$22.4 million
Change: Down 22
___
5. Phebe Novakovic
General Dynamics Corp.
$21.2 million
Change: Up 4
___
6. Marillyn Hewson
Lockheed Martin Corp.
$19.4 million
Change: Down 4
___
7. Irene Rosenfeld
Mondelez International Inc.
$15.8 million
Change: down 13
___
8. Lynn Good
Duke Energy Corp.
$13.5 million
Change: Up 26
___
9. Heather Bresch
Mylan NV
$13.3 million
Change: Down 27
___
10. Susan Cameron
Reynolds American Inc.
$13.1 million
Change: Down 3
