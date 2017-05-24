Life

Highest-paid female CEO? IBM's Rometty tops Yahoo's Mayer

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Oversight Committee hearing on EpiPen price increases. Bresch was one of the highest paid women CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

These are the 10 highest-paid women CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

___

1. Virginia Rometty

International Business Machines Corp.

$32.3 million

Change: Up 63 per cent

___

2. Marissa Mayer

Yahoo Inc.

$27.4 million

Change: Down 24 per cent

___

3. Indra Nooyi

Pepsico Inc.

$25.2 million

Change: Up 13 per cent

___

4. Mary Barra

General Motors Co.

$22.4 million

Change: Down 22 per cent

___

5. Phebe Novakovic

General Dynamics Corp.

$21.2 million

Change: Up 4 per cent

___

6. Marillyn Hewson

Lockheed Martin Corp.

$19.4 million

Change: Down 4 per cent

___

7. Irene Rosenfeld

Mondelez International Inc.

$15.8 million

Change: down 13 per cent

___

8. Lynn Good

Duke Energy Corp.

$13.5 million

Change: Up 26 per cent

___

9. Heather Bresch

Mylan NV

$13.3 million

Change: Down 27 per cent

___

10. Susan Cameron

Reynolds American Inc.

$13.1 million

Change: Down 3 per cent

