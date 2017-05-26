Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily
TAORMINA, Italy — Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000.
Mrs. Trump also carried a matching clutch when she went to lunch with the other spouses of G7 leaders at the historic Elephants Palace hosted by Catania's mayor.
Gabbana has been celebrating each appearance with Instagram posts. He shared three photos of the floral jacket, worn over a simple white shift dress, with the U.S. first lady looking model-perfect stepping out of an SUV. Gabbana tagged the photo with hearts and a Thank You to @flotus #melaniatrump.
Dolce & Gabbana have made Sicily their fashion muse, so it makes sense that she would also wear their designs in Sicily.
