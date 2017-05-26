Life

Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily

First lady Melania Trump is welcomed upon her arrival at the San Damaso courtyard ahead of her husband President Donald Trump's private audience with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Melania turned to one of her favorite fashion houses, Dolce & Gabbana, for her audience with the pope and her arrival in Italy. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

TAORMINA, Italy — Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000.

Mrs. Trump also carried a matching clutch when she went to lunch with the other spouses of G7 leaders at the historic Elephants Palace hosted by Catania's mayor.

The colour burst comes after a steady wardrobe of mostly black during President Donald Trump's overseas tour, including a prim black lace dress with a matching mantilla headcover that she wore to meet Pope Francis and a dark jacket with golden detailing on the cuff and collar that she wore for her arrival in Italy, both also by Milan designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Gabbana has been celebrating each appearance with Instagram posts. He shared three photos of the floral jacket, worn over a simple white shift dress, with the U.S. first lady looking model-perfect stepping out of an SUV. Gabbana tagged the photo with hearts and a Thank You to @flotus #melaniatrump.

Dolce & Gabbana have made Sicily their fashion muse, so it makes sense that she would also wear their designs in Sicily.

