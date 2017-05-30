Color block gardens find drama, artistry in saturated hues
Some of the most striking gardens aren't a riot of multiple
A lake of blue salvia, perhaps. A swath of feathery green grass. The idea is to mass-plant so the
Architect Peter Marino used the technique on his 12-acre property in Southampton, New York. Among the apple orchards, art objects and hundreds of evergreens, his garden includes a "
Yellow is off on its own.
"The yellow garden is a separate, one-acre 'room,' bordered by European chestnuts and George Peabody arborvitae," Marino writes in his new book, "The Garden of Peter Marino" (Rizzoli). "I don't care for yellow flowers mixed with other
Melissa Ozawa, features and garden editor for Martha Stewart Living, says that when designing a
Include a few versions of your
"If you want a yellow garden, don't just stick to the one shade of yellow," she says. "Choose a mix of hues, and even add a pop of orange, to keep things interesting. Choose vibrant chartreuse or yellow-green foliage, and look for cultivars with variegation, such as hakonechloa grass or drought-tolerant euphorbia."
Or instead of sticking with one
"For a sophisticated and romantically moody dark garden, combine deep purple, brown, and burgundy foliage plants like heuchera, cimcifuga, elderberry, and elephant ears with dark red, burgundy, and purple flowers, such as 'Queen of Night' tulips, 'Black Barlow' columbine, Knautia macdonica, and 'Windsor' sweet peas," says Ozawa.
For those with green thumbs but little outdoor space, similar effects can be created using planters, baskets and pots.
Better Homes & Gardens' April issue suggests loading up a cayenne-hued container with "hot"-hued heuchera, croton, Swiss chard, bloodleaf and Fireworks fountain grass. A deep purple basket gets dramatically dressed with the rich grape-y leaves of oxalis, Purple Flash peppers and Persian shield.
Or marry a couple of complementary
Says the magazine's editor, Kathy Barnes: "When you use a narrow
As you plan a
"Go equipped with photos of the space you're planting, and know what kind of light your plot gets," advises Ozawa.
"As with any border or bed, make sure you vary texture and plant heights, and consider the bloom time of each plant you're adding. You don't want a spectacular show in spring only to have it peter out and stop blooming once the weather warms up in summer."
