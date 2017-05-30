Ivanka Trump criticized over brand's champagne ice pop tweet
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ivanka Trump is facing online criticism after the Twitter account for her lifestyle brand tweeted about making champagne ice pops for Memorial Day.
The IvankaTrumpHQ account tweeted Saturday : "Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay." The tweet included a link to a roundup of ideas of things to do on the holiday weekend. In addition to a recipe for champagne frozen pops, the post included ideas for picnics and barbecue food for the holiday weekend known as the unofficial start of summer.
Some criticized the post as being insensitive to the true meaning of the holiday.
Trump, who serves as an official in her father's administration, issued a solemn tweet on her personal account Monday, writing: "Today we
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!