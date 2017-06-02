Recalls this week: children's robes
More than 7,000 children's robes are being recalled this week because they fail to meet flammability standards.
Here's a more detailed look:
CHILDREN'S ROBES
WHY: The children's robes fail to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
INCIDENTS: None reported.
HOW MANY: About 7,600.
FOR MORE: Call Kreative Kids at 800-786-2919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to sales@kreativekids.net or visit www.kreativekids.net and click on "Products Recall" at the bottom of the page.
