State experiments with court advocates for abused animals

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut has become the first state to allow court-appointed advocates to represent animals in cruelty and abuse cases.
Supporters say they hope it will lead to more convictions. A legislative report found that between 80
In the first six months of the law, advocates have been appointed in five cases.
But the American Kennel Club has come out against the legislation. It says it could result in confusion over who is responsible for an animal and limit the rights of animal owners.
Supporters say those issues are easily handled by a judge.
