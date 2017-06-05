J.Crew gets new CEO; Mickey Drexler still chairman
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The preppy retailer J.Crew, struggling amid changes in how Americans shop, has named a new CEO. Millard "Mickey" Drexler, the retail veteran who helped take the company private in 2011, will remain J.Crew's chairman.
James Brett, the president of home decor chain West Elm, will take over as chief executive in July. He was chief merchandising officer for the trendy clothing chain Urban Outfitters before joining West Elm.
J.Crew has had difficulty adjusting to online-shopping and fast-fashion trends, and has seen poor sales for several quarters. It has cut jobs, including its high-profile creative head, Jenna Lyons.
Drexler, who was previously CEO of Gap Inc., took over at J.Crew in 2003. He told The Wall Street Journal last month he underestimated how quickly technology would affect retail and misjudged pricing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!