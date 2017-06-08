Life

Report recommends Winnipeg give tax breaks, incentives to art groups, museums

WINNIPEG — A new report says Winnipeg should give tax breaks to arts groups and museums.

The task force for heritage, culture and the arts recommends the city offer rebates and incentives to Exchange District organizations.

It also recommends property tax rebates for museums located in heritage and historic buildings.

The report suggests fees for vacant and derelict buildings needs to be changed — instead of going into general revenue, the money raised from the fees should be used to support heritage projects.

The task force, which was ordered by Mayor Brian Bowman, also says capital and maintenance funds needs to be created to assist the arts and culture community and facilities.

A new committee will implement a strategy based on the recommendations.

The report says arts, culture and heritage sector contributes $1 billion to Winnipeg’s gross domestic product.

