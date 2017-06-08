Report recommends Winnipeg give tax breaks, incentives to art groups, museums
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — A new report says Winnipeg should give tax breaks to arts groups and museums.
The task force for heritage, culture and the arts recommends the city offer rebates and incentives to Exchange District organizations.
It also recommends property tax rebates for museums located in heritage and historic buildings.
The report suggests fees for vacant and derelict buildings needs to be changed — instead of going into general revenue, the money raised from the fees should be used to support heritage projects.
The task force, which was ordered by Mayor Brian Bowman, also says capital and maintenance funds needs to be created to assist the arts and culture community and facilities.
A new committee will implement a strategy based on the recommendations.
The report says arts, culture and heritage sector contributes $1 billion to Winnipeg’s gross domestic product.
(CTV Winnipeg)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Restaurateur who hosted 'fit guys' Trudeau and Obama dishes on the whole affair
-
-
My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-driven Halifax airport taxi service aims to give passengers a choice
-
Police rule young woman's death in Dartmouth a homicide, identify victim
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!