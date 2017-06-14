Judd Apatow is working on his dad jokes ahead of Netflix special

Apatow is taping a Netflix special at Just For Laughs in Montreal on July 28 and 29. Metro caught up with Apatow ahead of the show to ask about how family and politics plays into his routine, and about his upcoming movie The Big Sick. What part of your life is influencing your routine? Probably a general feeling of not knowing if I’m doing a good job of raising my children and dealing with my family. That’s a big topic because as a parent, you just never know if any decision is gonna help your kid or ruin them for life. And I tell a lot of stories about different things that happened to me in showbusiness, as well. Give us an example. Recently, my daughter (Iris) is 14 and she said to me: ‘Dad I hate your jokes so much that sometimes my friends make jokes that are funny, and I don’t laugh — because you make jokes.’ That’s being the parent of a 14-year-old in a nutshell. So you’re ruining comedy for her? I may be ruining joy for her. Both of your daughters are in show business as well your wife, Leslie. Does anything happen to them, as women, that you’re ever surprised by? I try to encourage my daughters to write, because I feel like being an actress is a very difficult job because you’re just hoping that someone will give you an acting role, and if they don’t, then you’re unemployed. If you write you can create your own work. We’ll see what road they decide to take. But I say that to everybody in showbusiness. I think writing is the key to all of it. And are they interested? Maude is in college now and she’s taking screenwriting classes and we’ll see if she takes to it or not. It’s a scary profession. Most people quit ... the only people who survive are the lunatics who refuse to.

Girls has helped launch other female-centric comedies that defy tropes. Do you think comedy influences social movements?

I think people are moved in all sorts of surprising ways by television, drama and comedy. People walk up to me all the time and say ‘Freaks and Geeks got me through high school.’ Maybe they just needed someone to say the kids who were different were also awesome, and that had an impact on them. I think there’s a lot of messages in shows like Girls about female empowerment and loving yourself for who you are.



In this political climate, do you feel there’s a responsibility to use your platform as a form of influence?

I always feel responsibility to put out positive messages, regardless of the administration. I think right now there’s negative messages coming out of our government and it is important for artists to stand up and talk about what they believe in, whether they’re just saying it publicly or finding a way to get it in movies, TV shows and standup. I do think everyone has a moral responsibility to speak up when the government is doing something you don’t agree with.



The Big Sick is coming out soon and it’s receiving critical acclaim. What do you think makes this romantic comedy so special for this time?

When we started it, it was a fascinating story because it was based on something that happened to (Kumail Nanjiani) and his wife, Emily. He is somebody who came here from Pakistan when he was 18 and was doing standup and his parents expected him to have an arranged marriage, and then he fell in love with an American woman. We knew part of the movie was about the immigrant experience in the U.S., but as a result of what’s happened with our government, suddenly it seems more important to represent these people in a very human and complex way because it’s very easy to stereotype people as the enemy and almost none of them are in the universe of being anything but incredibly positive for our country. It’s very unfortunate that in order to get votes people try to paint a whole population as something to be scared of. So it’s great to have a film that shows the reality, which is people just like us – trying to live their lives, trying to be happy, trying to find love – who happen to come from another country, who have different customs but are trying to be happy like everybody else.

