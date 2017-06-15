Overcoming Opioids: Easing an epidemic 1 doctor at a time
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The U.S. opioid epidemic began in doctors' offices as drug companies marketed the pills to an ever-widening circle of patients. An estimated 2 million Americans are now addicted to opioid pain relievers and nearly half of all opioid overdose deaths involve prescription drugs.
Experts believe stopping the epidemic requires returning to doctors' offices and flipping the script on drug marketing tactics.
In Pennsylvania, Melissa Jones visits doctors to promote safer opioid prescribing. Her visits are funded by state lottery dollars, and are part of a program run by the Boston-based
Evidence suggests efforts like this can reduce opioid prescribing. The goal is fewer deaths, but it may take years.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!