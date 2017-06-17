Marchers brave high heat for Lisbon's LGBT Pride Parade
LISBON, Portugal — Braving high temperatures, about 1,000 people have marched in a LGBT Pride Parade in Portugal's capital of Lisbon in support of transsexual rights.
The festive march slowly moved through Lisbon's sweltering streets on Saturday as temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Marchers chanted "Homophobia takes us backward, our fight moves us forward!" Some waved rainbow flags.
There was also a smattering of colorful wigs, partying to the tunes of Lady Gaga and George Michael, and a big truck with people dancing on top of it.
It was Lisbon's 18th LGBT Pride Parade.
