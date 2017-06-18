At World Series of Poker, massage brings relief - and luck
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — Poker players participating in the weeks-long World Series of Poker in Las Vegas often remain seated for hours at a time trying to win big paydays.
To deal with the inevitable aches and pains and, for some, to get a hands-on dose of superstitious good luck, players turn to massage therapists who have been trained not only on how to properly manipulate the body but also on the etiquette of poker.
Poker Hall-of-Famer Daniel Negreanu says the massage allows him to feel more relaxed and focus on the game.
More than 400 therapists with Las Vegas-based Professional Massage Inc. are working during the 54-day event that draws tens of thousands of poker fans. The massage therapists can work on players from their scalp to their feet without interrupting the game.
___
Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO / More of her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/ReginaGarciaCano
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Wife, lover arrested in slaying of famous Canadian hairdresser in L.A.
-
After another full day of jury deliberations, still no verdict in William Sandeson trial
-
Woman whose texts encouraged boyfriend's suicide guilty of manslaughter
-
Vancouver Sun column's 'alarming' race rhetoric is ‘dangerous’: experts
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!