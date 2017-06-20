Student mocks school's dress code with yearbook quote
WEST MILFORD, N.J. — A New Jersey teenager has left a permanent mark on her long-running battle against her high school's dress code.
Eighteen-year-old West Milford High School senior Victoria DiPaolo chose a black off-the-shoulder top for her senior photo. Her yearbook quote below the photo reads: "I'm sorry, did my shoulders distract you from reading this quote?"
DiPaolo tells Yahoo Style (https://yhoo.it/2rMLDpx ) she and her friends had been disciplined for clothes deemed too revealing. DiPaolo says the school's dress code is sexist and unreasonable.
The school prohibits tops that expose stomachs, shorts and skirts that are deemed a distraction and anything with rips, tears, or holes that make the garment revealing or suggestive.
DiPaolo joked about the yearbook on Twitter and told Yahoo Style that the students' consensus is that the dress code is ridiculous.
