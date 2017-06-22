Britax recalls over 207K infant seats due to choking hazard
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.
The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017.
Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure on the clips, which help to properly position the harness straps. Britax says customers can safely keep using the seats if they remove the chest clip or watch a
Britax will notify owners and provide a new chest clip. The recall started Wednesday. Owners can contact Britax at (833) 474-7016.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!