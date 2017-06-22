German parliament backs annulment of gay men's convictions
BERLIN — German lawmakers have approved a plan to annul the convictions of thousands of gay men under a law criminalizing homosexuality that was enforced enthusiastically in post-World War II West Germany.
Parliament's lower house voted unanimously Thursday in
The legislation criminalizing homosexuality was introduced in the 19th century, toughened under Nazi rule and retained in that form by West Germany, which convicted some 50,000 men between 1949 and 1969. Homosexuality was decriminalized in 1969 but the legislation wasn't taken off the books entirely until 1994.
The new bill foresees compensation of 3,000 euros ($3,340) for each conviction, plus 1,500 euros ($1,670) for every year of jail time that convicted men started.
Parliament's upper house still has to clear the legislation.
