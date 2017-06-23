Obituary of 15-year-old who killed self cites school bullies
BEDFORD, Pa. — The family of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who hanged herself says in her obituary that she had a tough life made worse by school bullies.
Sadie Riggs' family posted her obituary on Facebook after she died Monday. They say she was in
Bedford Area Superintendent Allen Sell says that he can't comment on the specific situation but that policing social media bullying is difficult because schools don't have jurisdiction if it happens outside school hours. The district is offering
Sadie's family tells the bullies: "Please know you were effective in making her feel worthless." They're asking people to "be kind to one another" instead of sending flowers.
