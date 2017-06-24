Life

Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron draws interest

In this June 22, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump arrives at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump ended her estrangement from Washington when she moved to the White House earlier this month and reunited with President Donald Trump after nearly five months apart. So what‚Äôs next now that she‚Äôs finally here? The below-the-radar first lady packed quite a bit into her first weeks as a full-timer at the White House, without being overtly public about it. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump is staying true to her reputation as more homebody than social butterfly — two weeks into her new life as a full-time Washingtonian.

But she's been busy fulfilling her duties as first lady and first mom, helping settle in 11-year-old son Barron.

The youngest Trump is the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. more than 50 years ago, and he's become the object of much public fascination.

Mrs. Trump told Fox News Channel last week that she's enjoying White House life so much that she doesn't really miss New York.

The first lady says Barron is "all settled" and the he loves living in Washington.

