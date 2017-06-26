Melania Trump takes to Washington in her own understated way
WASHINGTON — Don't expect to see first lady Melania Trump turn into Washington's newest social butterfly just because she's moved into the White House.
Mrs. Trump has been described as a homebody and isn't expected to be a presence in DC social circles any more than she was in New York.
That doesn't mean the first lady won't be doing first lady things. In the two weeks since she and son Barron moved into the White House, Mrs. Trump has participated in several traditional activities.
She hosted the first lady of Panama for lunch at the White House and helped plan the annual congressional picnic on the White House lawn. She also accompanied her husband on a trip to visit hospitalized congressman Steve Scalise as he recovered from a gunshot wound.
