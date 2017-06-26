Life

Melania Trump takes to Washington in her own understated way

In this June 22, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump arrives at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump ended her estrangement from Washington when she moved to the White House earlier this month and reunited with President Donald Trump after nearly five months apart. So what‚Äôs next now that she‚Äôs finally here? The below-the-radar first lady packed quite a bit into her first weeks as a full-timer at the White House, without being overtly public about it. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Don't expect to see first lady Melania Trump turn into Washington's newest social butterfly just because she's moved into the White House.

Mrs. Trump has been described as a homebody and isn't expected to be a presence in DC social circles any more than she was in New York.

That doesn't mean the first lady won't be doing first lady things. In the two weeks since she and son Barron moved into the White House, Mrs. Trump has participated in several traditional activities.

She hosted the first lady of Panama for lunch at the White House and helped plan the annual congressional picnic on the White House lawn. She also accompanied her husband on a trip to visit hospitalized congressman Steve Scalise as he recovered from a gunshot wound.

