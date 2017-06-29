Former StarKist tuna exec pleads guilty to price fixing
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — A former StarKist tuna company executive has pleaded guilty in federal court to price-fixing packaged seafood sold in the United States.
Stephen Hodge, a former senior
Hodge met with rival industry executives to "fix, raise and maintain the prices" of packaged seafood such as canned tuna, the department said.
Hodge's lawyer, Steven Kowal, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.
The criminal charge filed on May 30 reflects broader concerns about competition within the canned tuna industry, federal prosecutors said.
The U.S. government began investigating price fixing of canned tuna between StarKist, Bumble Bee Foods and Chicken of the Sea more than two years ago.
In May, industry giant Bumble Bee Foods agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty to price fixing. Two of its executives also pleaded guilty for their participation in the conspiracy, the department said.
Bumble Bee general counsel Jill Irvin has said that the company hired a chief compliance officer last fall and recently reformed its guidelines and policies.
Bumble Bee has
The FBI's San Francisco office is leading the investigation.
___
This story has been corrected to show the plea was entered on Wednesday, not on May 30.
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.