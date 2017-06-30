Surprise! Sailor comes home to find wife 8 months pregnant
A
A
Share via Email
SAN DIEGO — A Navy wife greeted her husband returning from six months at sea by revealing she was nearly eight months pregnant with his fourth child.
Video posted by Natasha Daugherty to Facebook shows her husband, Petty Officer Chris Daugherty, hugging his three children on the docks in San Diego after getting off the USS Carl Vinson last week.
Natasha stood back holding a sign in front of her that read "Welcome Home Baby Daddy" and dropped it to reveal the pregnancy. The video captured his shocked reaction as he poked her belly and asked, "Is that real?"
Natasha says she found out she was pregnant soon after Chris deployed on Jan. 5. She tells KSND-TV that keeping the secret "was difficult but totally worth it in the end."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.