Sheep on Canada Day parade float prompts complaints from social media users

WINDSOR, Ont. — A southern Ontario man says he plans to keep using live sheep in his floats, despite receiving numerous complaints following two parades on Canada Day.

Dave Szusz is the publisher of the Windsor, Ont., edition of The Shepherd's Guide, a directory of Christian businesses, and for the past 11 years he has entered floats in local parades that feature a three-metre-tall blow-up statue of Jesus holding a baby sheep and four to six real sheep.

But after Szusz participated to in two local Canada Day parades this year, DJ and animal rights activist Dan MacDonald posted on Facebook that the treatment of the sheep was depressing, which prompted a flood of emails and calls to Szusz.

MacDonald says he was concerned the float was too hot and too loud for the sheep and he doesn't think animals should be used as entertainment.

But Szusz says there's a shelter on the float that keeps the sheep out of the sun and the music — which he says came from the float behind him — doesn't bother the sheep.