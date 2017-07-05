Volvo to only make electric-powered cars from 2019

HELSINKI — Swedish car maker Volvo says all its new cars from 2019 will have an electric motor, ending altogether the manufacture of automobiles that have only a combustion engine.

Volvo Cars, which describes the decision as "one of the most significant moves by any car maker," says it will have a range of models, including fully electric vehicles and hybrid cars.

CEO Hakan Samuelsson said Wednesday the policy reflects the wishes of customers.

He said: "People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers' current and future needs."