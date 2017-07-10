Under the covers: Sleep technology explodes

NEW YORK — Pillows that track your snoozing patterns? A bed that adjusts based on how much you twist and turn? Companies are adding more technology into their products, hoping to lure customers craving a better night's sleep.

Some specialized businesses are making gadgets that promise to measure and improve the quality of slumber,

Sleep Number's 360 Smart Bed, which runs from $3,449 to $4,999, makes adjustments based on how restless people are while they're sleeping. The $299 Zeeq pillow from bedding brand REM-Fit monitors snoring and can gently vibrate to nudge someone into a different sleep position.

Mass-market retailers like Best Buy are offering ideas like the effect different lighting can have on falling sleep.