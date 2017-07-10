Under the covers: Sleep technology explodes
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Pillows that track your snoozing patterns? A bed that adjusts based on how much you twist and turn? Companies are adding more technology into their products, hoping to lure customers craving a better night's sleep.
Some specialized businesses are making gadgets that promise to measure and improve the quality of slumber,
Sleep Number's 360 Smart Bed, which runs from $3,449 to $4,999, makes adjustments based on how restless people are while they're sleeping. The $299 Zeeq pillow from bedding brand REM-Fit monitors snoring and can gently vibrate to nudge someone into a different sleep position.
Mass-market retailers like Best Buy are offering ideas like the effect different lighting can have on falling sleep.
Experts say items are getting more sophisticated, but may still not be accurate.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby eyeing his birthday for his day with Stanley Cup
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring
-
Beasts from the east: Tristan Cleveland on why Halifax is superior to Toronto and Vancouver
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.