McDonald's super-sized order: Get people visiting more

In this Thursday, June 1, 2017, photo, a customer orders food at a self-service kiosk at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago. The company that helped define fast food is making supersized efforts to reverse its fading popularity and catch up to a landscape that has evolved around it. That includes expanding delivery, digital ordering kiosks in restaurants, and rolling out an app that saves precious seconds. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — McDonald's is trying to reverse its fading popularity in the United States by catching up to a landscape that has evolved around it.

The supersized efforts include expanding delivery, digital ordering kiosks in restaurants, and rolling out an app that saves precious seconds in ordering times. CEO Steve Easterbrook says the definition of convenience has changed, and that the company hasn't modernized.

But the company that helped define fast-food is trying to better fit into changing American lifestyles in an increasingly crowded marketplace, with many competitors chasing similar efforts. For the third year in a row, the number of McDonald's locations in the U.S. is set to shrink. And at established U.S. locations, the frequency of customer visits has declined for four straight years.

