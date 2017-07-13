Weary Syrians trickle back home to government-held areas
BEIRUT — Worn out from months of living in tents, about 150 Syrian families have returned this week to their homes in the city of Homs, leaving a camp outside Jarablus, a hot and dusty northern Syria town.
They decided to return — even if it meant going back to a life under Bashar Assad's rule.
Their homecoming was a propaganda coup for the Syrian president.
A parade of buses brought them back to Homs on Tuesday, horns blaring and photos of Assad plastered to the windscreens.
Homs' governor, Talal Barazi, said more families would return next week.
Some 11 million people — half the Syrian population— have been forced from their homes by the war. About 6 million live displaced, in tents and makeshift settlements, or in homes abandoned amid fighting.
