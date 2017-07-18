Life

Obstacles mount in fight to aid Syrians stranded near Jordan

FILE - In this June 23, 2016 file photo, Syrian refugees gather for water at the informal Rukban camp for displaced Syrians, between the Jordan and Syria borders. Desperate to help Syrians stuck on Jordan's sealed border, U.N. agencies reluctantly agreed late last year to hand much of the control over aid distribution to Jordan's military, a Jordanian contractor and a Syrian militia. Since then, the system has broken down repeatedly and only sporadic aid shipments have reached the two remote desert camps on the border. (AP Photo, File)

MAFRAQ, Jordan — Obstacles are mounting in the struggle to aid tens of thousands of Syrians stranded near Jordan's border.

U.N. agencies reluctantly agreed last year to hand much of the control over aid shipments to Jordan's military, a private contractor and a Syrian militia.

Since then, the system has broken down repeatedly and only sporadic aid deliveries have reached the two remote desert camps. Rival groups accuse each other of diverting aid supplies, and black marketers have flourished.

Critics say the struggle to provide aid reflects the international community's wider failure in responding to the refugee crisis. Some 5 million Syrians have fled their homeland since 2011, and countless more are displaced within Syria. Neighboring Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey — which absorbed most of the influx — have largely closed their borders.

