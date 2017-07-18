Obstacles mount in fight to aid Syrians stranded near Jordan

MAFRAQ, Jordan — Obstacles are mounting in the struggle to aid tens of thousands of Syrians stranded near Jordan's border.

U.N. agencies reluctantly agreed last year to hand much of the control over aid shipments to Jordan's military, a private contractor and a Syrian militia.

Since then, the system has broken down repeatedly and only sporadic aid deliveries have reached the two remote desert camps. Rival groups accuse each other of diverting aid supplies, and black marketers have flourished.