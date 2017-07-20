McDonald's adds Big Mac onesie, sweats to items it delivers

OAK BROOK, Ill. — With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's describes the McDelivery Collection as "a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order." It also includes french fry-themed sweatsuits and sandals, hamburger pillowcases and a picnic blanket dotted with McDonald's items.

The items can be had for free while they last for customers in select cities who order McDonald's delivery from participating restaurants on Wednesday.