Charlie Gard protesters to rally as hospital reports threats
LONDON — Protesters who want critically ill British baby Charlie Gard to receive an experimental treatment are planning a rally and prayer vigil and hospital officials say they have received death threats in the heartbreaking case.
Activists supporting Gard's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.
Gard's parents are fighting to get more medical care but Great Ormond Street Hospital officials say the experimental treatment won't work and will just cause the 11-month-old more suffering. They argue his life support should be turned off.
Hospital chairwoman Mary MacLeod says doctors and nurses have been subjected to abuse on the streets and have received thousands of threatening messages.
Charlie has a rare genetic condition and suffers from brain damage.
