A vacant White House job: first pet

The job of first pet — an enviable White House gig with luxurious live-in privileges, after-hours access to the president and guaranteed positive press coverage — is not currently available.

That's because President Donald Trump is not looking for a four-legged sidekick at the moment. Asked about plans for such an addition to the White House, Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Melania Trump, said in a statement: "The first family is still getting settled so there are no plans at this time."