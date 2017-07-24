A vacant White House job: first pet
WASHINGTON — Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes aside.
The job of first pet — an enviable White House gig with luxurious live-in privileges, after-hours access to the president and guaranteed positive press coverage — is not currently available.
That's because President Donald Trump is not looking for a four-legged sidekick at the moment. Asked about plans for such an addition to the White House, Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Melania Trump, said in a statement: "The first family is still getting settled so there are no plans at this time."
If Trump stays pet-free, he will be breaking with a long held tradition of presidential pet ownership.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's had his beloved terrier Fala. President George H.W. Bush's English springer spaniel Millie was featured on "The Simpsons."
