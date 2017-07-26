Pew poll: A quarter of blacks have been harassed online
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A new study says African-American adults are facing more harassment online than other races and ethnicities in the United States.
A recently released Pew Research Center survey says 25
Only 10
Fifty-nine
Nearly 2 out of 5 black internet users — or 38
Most Popular
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.