Pew poll: A quarter of blacks have been harassed online

WASHINGTON — A new study says African-American adults are facing more harassment online than other races and ethnicities in the United States.

A recently released Pew Research Center survey says 25 per cent of African-Americans adults — or 1 in 4 — have faced some sort of harassment online based on race or ethnicity.

Only 10 per cent of Hispanics and 3 per cent of whites say they have faced online harassment.

Fifty-nine per cent of black internet users — or nearly 3 out of every 5 — say they have experienced some kind of online harassment, compared with 48 per cent of Hispanics and 41 per cent of whites.