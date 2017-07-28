Tennessee tourism launches new website to recruit retirees
NASHVILLE — Tennessee tourism officials are launching a
A Tennessee Department of Tourist Development news release Thursday says Retire Tennessee's new
The site features videos, photos an interactive map and a cost-of-living calculator.
State tourism officials say Tennessee is one of only four states with a formal retiree recruitment program.
The Retire Tennessee program, newly branded as "The Good Life. Only Better," is in its 12th year. It drew 8,000 inquiries from potential retirees last year.
