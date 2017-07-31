German court: model deserves damages for disastrous hair dye
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — A German court has ruled that a model is entitled to compensation from a hairdressing salon after a hair coloring went badly wrong.
The Cologne state court said Monday the woman, who wasn't identified, wanted her hair dyed "brown-gold" in November 2015. Instead, her hair turned a reddish
The woman asked the court to rule that she was entitled to compensation for lasting damage to her hair, which she said is no longer able to absorb a new
The court agreed in principle, but the woman will have to launch new proceedings to make a specific financial claim.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.