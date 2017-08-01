1,700-pound barbecue pit stolen from Albuquerque restaurant
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a bizarre heist of a 1,700-pound barbecue pit from a popular Albuquerque restaurant.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (https://goo.gl/5oXrHZ) police say the black and red 200-gallon smoker smoke was stolen early Sunday.
Daniel Morgan, the owner of Pepper's Ole Fashion BBQ, says the smoker was cooking up a batch of brisket when it was taken.
Morgan says most of the meat the restaurant serves is prepared in an indoor barbecue pit and he uses the custom built apparatus for catering gigs.
No arrests have been made.
Morgan says he considered launching a crowdfunding page to help cover the $5,800 costs of a replacement.
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com
