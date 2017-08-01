RIGHT AT HOME: Home decorators embrace big, bold wall art
Not long ago, the only homes in which you'd see big, bold art hanging on the walls tended to be those of serious collectors. For everyone else, filling up a blank space meant going with something attractively innocuous that didn't jangle with the sofa
But something exciting is happening; we're losing our trepidation over hanging larger wall art with more impact.
"Personal platforms like Instagram and Pinterest, and online forums like Core77 and Dezeen have made it really easy for people to find and share pictures of things they love," says Alyson Liss-Pobiner of the New York firm Dineen Architecture + Design. (www.dineenarchitecture.com )
"I really love using Instagram to share our own work, and images that we find beautiful, interesting and inspiring," she says. "As a result, images of designer projects have become much more accessible and reach much larger audiences."
Caleb Anderson, principal at Drake Anderson Interiors in New York, says a room doesn't look finished without art.
"Artwork establishes mood, defines personality and impacts emotion," he says. It can connect furnishings and architecture, and draw people into a space.
"Oversize pieces work particularly well above a sofa or bed," he says. "Large art makes an impactful statement in an entry or at the end of a long corridor, making the otherwise void hall an interesting destination of its own." (www.drakeanderson.com )
Large-format work can create focus points throughout a home, making an impression "without creating a lot of visual noise," Liss-Pobiner says.
When you're positioning large art, she says, don't be afraid to try something different.
"If you're looking to take the room in a more sophisticated direction, we also love large, painterly abstract pieces," the duo said in an email.
Their online shop includes the figurative expressionist work of Kristen Giorgi of Atlanta's NG Collective Studio, and Los Angeles artist Matt Maust's kinetic mixed-media work. (www.consort-design.com )
Anderson has some source suggestions, too, including the Loretta Howard Gallery in Manhattan. (www.lorettahoward.com )
For budget-friendly pieces, Anderson recommends Saatchi Art, Twyla, ArtStar and @60". (www.saatchiart.com , www.artstar.com , www.at60inches.com )
"We've had good luck finding interesting work on Etsy as well," she says.
