Residents try to save cats as workers tear down NY building
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Residents in a New York City
WCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2vhXrRP ) a group of Queens residents are continuing their work to save cats left in a dilapidated building after occupants moved out and crews began tearing it down. The
Animal control workers visited the site Tuesday and saved five cats. Animal control officials say they will continue leaving traps to safely remove cats from the building.
Demolition on the building has since stopped.
Many residents question how the building owner missed the large group of cats when the project started. Now, volunteers are trying to place the rescued cats in homes.
___
Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.