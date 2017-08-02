Residents try to save cats as workers tear down NY building

NEW YORK — Residents in a New York City neighbourhood are trying to save dozens of abandoned cats inside a building that's being torn down.

WCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2vhXrRP ) a group of Queens residents are continuing their work to save cats left in a dilapidated building after occupants moved out and crews began tearing it down. The neighbourhood volunteers say so far they've saved 20 felines.

Animal control workers visited the site Tuesday and saved five cats. Animal control officials say they will continue leaving traps to safely remove cats from the building.

Demolition on the building has since stopped.

Many residents question how the building owner missed the large group of cats when the project started. Now, volunteers are trying to place the rescued cats in homes.

