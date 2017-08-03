No cops, no problem: Alaska town loses police, but not order
A
A
Share via Email
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A small, isolated town at the edge of Alaska's Aleutian Islands had no police oversight for several days after its three officers quit in quick succession and its police chief resigned.
Officials say the predicament that befell Sand Point illustrates the persistent challenges of hiring and retaining workers in rural parts of the vast state.
The resignations took place as the town of nearly 1,000 people swelled by several hundred for the commercial fishing and processing season.
Town officials say no big problems occurred when officers were absent.
Two officers, a married couple, quit in early July, followed soon after by the third officer, then the police chief July 20.
An acting police chief arrived in the town last week to help out until the jobs are filled.
Most Popular
-
A closer look at the eight developments left in limbo after Halifax council vote
-
So long, Erik the Red: Museum announces death of popular Halifax waterfront cat
-
‘The sky’s the limit:’ Calgary researcher developing new class of drugs
-
Kevin can't wait anymore: James' TV wife killed off, replaced with Leah Remini
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.