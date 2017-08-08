Life

Trump has escaped Washington, but don't call it a vacation

FILE- In this Aug. 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One with his grandchildren, Arabella Kushner, center, and Joseph Kushner, right, after arriving at Morristown Municipal Airport to begin his summer vacation at his Bedminster golf club in Morristown, N.J. The president has decamped from Washington to his private golf club in central New Jersey. But he has repeatedly pushed back on the idea that this is a relaxing August getaway. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump would like to interrupt his vacation to deliver the following message: Don't call this a vacation.

The president has decamped from Washington to his private golf club in central New Jersey. But he has repeatedly pushed back on the idea that this is a relaxing August getaway.

Aides say Trump is meeting with aides and cabinet members to discuss policy and he is expected to go to New York City next week.

Still, the only sighting of Trump since he landed in New Jersey was a video that surfaced online Saturday of the president greeting wedding guests at his club.

So far, the main proof Trump is not off the clock is his steady flow of Twitter comments.

