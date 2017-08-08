Trump has escaped Washington, but don't call it a vacation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump would like to interrupt his vacation to deliver the following message: Don't call this a vacation.

The president has decamped from Washington to his private golf club in central New Jersey. But he has repeatedly pushed back on the idea that this is a relaxing August getaway.

Aides say Trump is meeting with aides and cabinet members to discuss policy and he is expected to go to New York City next week.

Still, the only sighting of Trump since he landed in New Jersey was a video that surfaced online Saturday of the president greeting wedding guests at his club.